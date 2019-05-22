Yukon sales tax shows growth

As Yukon city officials prepare to meet Wednesday to discuss what City Manager Jim Crosby calls a “flat” budget, they got some good news.

The city saw its first increased sales tax report in more than six months when compared to both the previous month and last May.

The report, which was produced by the Oklahoma Tax Commission, was released late last week and represents actual sales tax revenue for the last half of March and the projected revenue for the first 15 days of April.

The report shows that Yukon received $1,982,526 in sales tax revenue for those two sales periods. That is up $174,491 when compared to last month. It also was up slightly, $9,968, when compared to last May’s receipts.

The city also saw an increase in use tax revenue. Use tax is produced through online sales and by the purchase of materials outside of the city for use in the city.

The use tax receipts for May totaled $156,062. In April, the use tax total was $142,527. The increase was $13,535. Compared to last May, this month’s total was up $11,278.

Across the county, the 10 cities and the county shared $7,216,999 in May. That is up $385,771 from April’s total, but is down $560,027 against last May.

A big chunk of that loss came from Oklahoma City, which had losses against both April’s total and last May.

Oklahoma City received $1,793,568 for the month for business in Canadian County. In April, Oklahoma City’s total was $1,882,770. Last May, the total was $2,118,442.

Oklahoma City’s use tax, however, was up significantly. Oklahoma City received $868,999. That number was up $245,409 from last month, but was down $11,731 for the year.

In all, the governments shared $2,181,412 in use tax.

Mustang saw nice increases in its sales tax and use tax.

The sales tax receipts totaled $980,710 for the month. That was an increase of $54,887 for the month and was $13,697 ahead of last May’s total.

The use tax for Mustang totaled $81,096. That also was an increase of $9,109 for the month and $34,528 for the year.

El Reno continued to show significant increases in its sales tax revenue. It grew by $173,051 for the month. The May total was $1,254,901. That was up $4,415 for the year.

El Reno also saw its use tax top $750,585 for the month, which was up $137,657 from April’s total. Last May, El Reno received $722,239.

Piedmont saw an increase in sales tax for the month, but a decline when compared to last year.

This year’s sales tax was $227,674. That is up $18,642 for the month. The decline from last May was $64,865.

For use tax, Piedmont received $44,400. That was an increase of $100 for the month, but a decline of $3,006 against last May.

Canadian County received $738,377 for the month in sales tax. That is an increase of $60,063 for the month and a decline of $49,813 for the year.

The use tax, however, continues to shine. For the month, the county received $220,053. That is up $20,134 for the month and $39,250 for the year.

HOW OTHERS FARED

Calumet received $39,704 in sales tax, down $12,320 for the month. Its use tax total was $21,927, an increase of $14,903 over April, but a decline of $15,834 for the year.

Geary received $59,607 in sales tax. That is up $8,518 for the month, but down $46,058 for the year. Its use tax total was $5,371, which was an increase of $2,592 from April.

Okarche received $68,718 in sales tax That was a $9,390 decline for the month and a $77,516 drop from last May. The use tax was up slightly for the month, but down against the year. The total was $17,714.

Union City saw an increase for the month in sales tax when compared to April. The total was $71,214. The use tax total was $15,205, a decline from April’s $18,583.