Three Millers take individual honors

Yukon baseball’s strong season is being rewarded with postseason awards for several players.

Senior shortstop Braylen Wimmer has represent the Millers on the all-star roster and will represent on all-state and all-conference rosters.

“He’s getting the opportunity to go to South Carolina and play, and we’re very excited for him for that,” coach Kevin James said. “It shows he has some talent and he can do some things that people have taken notice of.”

Senior catcher Nollan Koon has cemented his name on the all-state and all-conference rosters.

“He’s a good defensive catcher,” James said. “He can hit, he can run, he’s a good athlete. He’s a three-year starter. It’s a culmination of a career.”

Josh Sanders, Yukon’s standout junior pitcher, also had his name on the all-conference team.

“Josh is one of the best pitchers in the state,” James said. “He’s going to get the chance to go to Texas Tech. He’s just a junior, we’re excited about that. He’s come a long way.

“He had a good year for us last year as a sophomore and now he’s a year older. He’s progressed and we hope to see the same type of improvement over the next year. He’s a quality arm and he can do some good things.”

Wimmer participated in the Oklahoma Baseball Association’s all-star game on May 15. He and the North team cruised to a 16-8 win over the South team.

Wimmer went 2-for-2 at the plate with one walk. Each hit were run-batted-in doubles with one run scoring.

These postseason games will be the last for Wimmer. The future Gamecock made a name for himself at Yukon, but it didn’t come without its struggles.

An injury before his junior season forced him to sit out a year.

“If Braylen doesn’t have an injury last year, he’s going to be a three-year starter for us as well,” James said. “He went into the season as our starting shortstop and gets hurt before we can start scrimmaging. He had a quality year as a sophomore, he was one of our strengths, he was good defensively.”

The Millers finished the season with a 22-15 record and losing in the regional championship game to Deer Creek. This season’s success is now being honored with the selections.

“If you have a good team, you’re going to have a chance to get individual honors,” James said. “It’s a team thing as well.”

James says his younger players also benefit from the awards.

“It’s good that those other guys get to see what that looks like,” James said. “‘I put in the effort then maybe I can do something like that too.’”