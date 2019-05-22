Ex-teacher enters blind plea to sex charges

A former Yukon teacher has admitted that she had a sexual relationship with a student.

Hunter Joanne Day, 23, entered a “blind plea” to charges of a second-degree rape and soliciting sex through technology during a hearing Tuesday.

She could face up to 15 years in prison when she is sentenced at 1:30 p.m. June 15. District Judge Paul Hesse ordered a presentencing investigation for Day, who was an emergency certified, first-year science teacher at Yukon High School when she was arrested in November 2017.

Day was accused of having a “friends-

with-benefits” relationship with a then-16-year-old male student.

Day was to have gone to trial on the charge Wednesday. That trial would have been before Hesse after she waived her rights to a jury trial in December.

Originally, she had been scheduled to enter a plea in March. However, she delayed that to April. In April, she again asked for a continuance because she was unprepared to go into custody.

Assistant District Attorney Erica Simpson said state law requires that anyone entering a plea to a rape charge be taken into custody. Bond is not available to those defendants.

Day had previouly been free on $10,000 bail.

Day was arrested Nov. 15, 2017, by Canadian County authorities after the student’s parents became concerned that he was spending an excessive amount of time with the chemistry teacher.

The ensuing investigation led authorities to discover that the pair had planned to meet later that same day.

She was arrested after deputies, using the teen’s phone, contacted her by text message to see if the rendezvous was still planned.

Day said it was.

When deputies arrived at her home, they again texted her to which she said the door was open “as usual.”

When Day was taken into custody, she admitted to authorities that she and the boy had planned a sexual encounter that included kissing, cuddling and fondling.