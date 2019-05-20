Mustang Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department recorded the following arrests between May 12 and May 18:

Mitchell Parrish, 39, Oklahoma City: Defective brake lights, driving with suspended license, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine;

Colin Edward Hill, 32, Mustang: shooting with intent to kill;

Jacob Matthew Hicks, 28, Oklahoma City: Possession of paraphernalia, failure to comply;

Joshua Ian Saupan, 36, Tuttle: Driving with suspended license, expired license plate;

Joseph Edward McVey, 43, Mustang: Public consumption of alcohol, failure to appear;

Jacob Allen Adams, 20, Mustang: Two counts possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an unoccupied vehicle, three counts failure to comply;

Andrew Campbell, 35, Blanchard: Driving under the influence, transporting open container, unsafe lane use;

Dylan Cruz Hubbard, 24, Mustang: DUI;