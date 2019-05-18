Wesley Hunter retires after giving 28 years of life to Yukon athletics

If you are a Yukon athletics fan, you might have noticed a familiar face around the facilities during sporting events since 1991.

That face was Wesley Hunter.

Hunter retired Nov. 30 as a member of the custodial staff at Yukon Public Schools where he was the lead custodial member for the athletic department.

He spent 28 years on the job with 27 of those years in the Yukon Athletic Department. His first year was working on the custodial staff at the Yukon Mid-High, which is now Yukon Middle School.

“I worked a lot of years, gave 28 years of my life to Yukon sports,” Hunter said. “We had a lot of good times. I met and worked with some great people. I was able to work for six great athletic directors.”

Hunter did a lot of work at the old football stadium, which is at the middle school.

“I maintained the grass on the field, marked the field for games and painted the field for games,” Hunter said. “We worked through the rain, sleet, snow and excessive heat. The old basketball gym was built in 1988, three years before I started, and it was one of the best gymnasiums around.”

After the new high school was built on Yukon Parkway, the new Miller Stadium was built and it was Hunter’s job to keep it as one of the best football facilities in the state.

“It’s the best stadium in the state,” Hunter said. “It’s a big job to take care of that facility. No one truly realizes how much work it is. It took nearly a full week to turn the stadium around during back-to-back home varsity football games. Football game days started around 10 a.m. and lasted until midnight.”

Hunter’s football game day responsibilities included setting up the field, getting the stands ready, getting the press box ready, getting the locker rooms ready, being ready for anything to happen during the game, shutting down and securing the stadium after the games.

“I never got caught up in the amount of extra hours we were working,” Hunter said. “I never complained. I just did it. It was just me most of the time. I am a big sports fan. I miss the people I worked with. I have a lot of great memories,” he said.

“Probably the greatest memory was the greatest high school football game I ever saw. It was in the early 1990s when Yukon played at Putnam City and won in double-overtime. Another great memory was when the football team made it to the 1997 state championship game and played Jenks.”

Hunter isn’t the only one in his family who has dedicated much of their life to Yukon athletics. His wife, Donna, started working for Yukon Public Schools in 1994 as a playground assistant. She is now a secretary in the Yukon Athletic Department for athletic director Mike Clark.

“We’ve definitely kept it in the family at Yukon Public Schools,” Hunter said.

In his retirement, Hunter has taken a job at Falls Creek Camp in Davis, which he said he thoroughly enjoys.

Hunter has four children — Carrie, Elizabeth, Wesley Jr. and Riya. Carrie, Elizabeth and Wesley Jr. all graduated from Yukon High School and Riya is in sixth-grade. Riya is the Hunters’ niece, but they recently adopted her.

The Hunters also have three grandchildren — Conner (9), Camden (4) and Caydence (3).

They have lived in Yukon for 29 years.