Steve Scott retires as Yukon girls soccer coach

After 23 years of coaching high school soccer, and seven as the head coach of the Yukon girls soccer program, Steve Scott is hanging up his whistle.

Scott led the Millerettes to 66 wins in his seven years on the job and totaled 205 wins in 23 years of coaching. He spent 20 of those years as a head coach and three as an assistant.

“It’s time,” Scott said. “I have been thinking about it for a while. This is a good time to do it. As a coach, you always want your program to be better when you leave than it was when you took over and I believe we have accomplished that.”

Scott’s best team record wise in his coaching career was the 2017-2018 Yukon girls squad with a mark of 15-4 on the year. He sent 25 Yukon girls soccer players to the collegiate level on soccer scholarships.

His 2019 Millerette team earned the 6A academic state championship and had two All-State players in Myka Heimbach and Erin Enmark.

Scott will remain a physical education and health teacher at Yukon High School.

