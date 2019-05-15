Opening date set for city aquatic sites

Summer is nearly here, and officials with the Yukon Parks and Recreation Department say the local aquatic facilities will be open beginning Memorial Day weekend.

Yukon has two aquatic centers along with a splash pad.

The City Splash pool, located in City Park, and Kimbell Bay pool, located a Kimbell Park, will open on May 25.

The splash pad, located at Sunrise Park, also will open the same day. It operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Both City Splash and Kimbell Bay Pools will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, then during normal business hours beginning May 28.

City Splash will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Kimbell Bay will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.

SWIM PASSES

Season swim passes are available for purchase on an individual or family basis.

The passes grant access to all aquatic facilities throughout the summer.

Swim passes can be purchased at the Yukon Community Center.

They cost $40 for individual passes and $100 for family passes of four. Additional family passes are available for $10 per person.

Daily admission to the pools is $3 for those over 4 and $2 for seniors over 55.

There is no fee to use the splash pad.

PROGRAMS

The pools also will offer several programs this year, including swim lessons, Dolphin swim team and water aerobics. Preregistration is required for the programs, officials said.

In addition, the pools can be rented after hours for private parties. Contact the city’s parks and recreation department at 354-8442 for details.