Annual food drive benefits Manna Pantry

Despite Saturday’s rain, letter carriers in Yukon and Piedmont delivered tons of food for Manna Pantry.

Jennifer Wild, president of the board for the local emergency food pantry, said heavy downpours Saturday morning may have reduced the amount of food that was donated. Still, more than 22,000 pounds of nonperishable food was donated, and more is continuing to arrive.

“I just picked some up at the post office,” Wild said Monday afternoon.

Manna Pantry, 123 S. Sixth St., provides food to more than 900 Yukon residents each month, and the number continues to grow.

Wild said a comparison from April 2017 shows that the number of people being served has grown by more than 200.

The letter carriers’ annual food drive is the largest the pantry participates in. This year, the drive included not only postal customers in Yukon, but Piedmont as well.

In Oklahoma City, the food goes to the Regional Food Bank of Central Oklahoma, which distributes it.

However, in Yukon, the food is delivered directly to Manna Pantry.

More than 150 volunteers gave of their time Saturday to help, Wild said. That included troops from the Boy and Girl Scouts, athletes from Yukon High School, as well as churches, civic organizations and individuals, Wild said.

At least 15 group went out to pick up food from the carriers.

Much of the food is being stored at the Good Fight Church. Previously, it was being stored at the pantry, but this location will help because it is temperature controlled.

Two other churches provided food for the volunteers and the letter carriers — Resurrection Lutheran Church and Canadian Hills Church of the Nazarene.

Wild said the 22,000 pounds of food is down slightly from previous years, but she blamed rain for the lower numbers.

“We do see a decrease in donations when it rains,” she said.

While this year’s numbers are down from last year, they are up from the last time it rained during a food drive.

That was about three years ago, and the pantry received about 19,000 pounds at that time.

Wild said the food received Saturday will help provide meals for those in need over the summer, when the number of people served tends to increase considerably.