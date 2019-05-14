Keanon Simon resigns from Mustang

After three seasons, Mustang’s baseball coach Keanon Simon resigned Tuesday.

“We appreciate the things Keanon did for us. We appreciate the three years he has been here,” Athletic Director Robert Foreman said.

Simon led the Broncos to two state tournament appearances and a state championship in 2017.

In his three seasons, Simon compiled a 72-44 record, which is a .611 winning percentage.

The Broncos struggled this season and ended the year with an 18-21 record.

In comparison, the Broncos finished 2017 with a 28-12 record on their way to the title. The Broncos had a 26-11 record in 2018 where their season ended in the first round of the state tournament.

The championship in 2017 was the first title for the baseball program since 1982.

Mustang plans to begin an immediate search for his replacement. There is not a timetable set for when the athletic department wants to have the position filled.

“The job will be posted later today, and we will go find our next head baseball coach,” Foreman said. “We are going to go get the best candidates. Our kids deserve that. There are a lot of guys that can obviously coach baseball, but we are looking for a high character person who treats kids the right way, builds character, builds young men, and someone that just fits the culture for the rest of our coaching staff. I believe there will be coaches lined up around this building for this job.”

Simon couldn’t be reached for comment.