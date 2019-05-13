Mustang catches its Bass

A new era begins inside the Mustang basketball programs with the hiring of Katie Bass, 36, as the next girls’ basketball coach.

“The community base here is amazing, and the support is something that I’ve always wanted and needed. I’m just excited to be here,” Bass said. “The community around here is just, I’ve never seen anything like it. Like, it makes me want to be here for the rest of my life.”

A month after Mustang hired Scott Hodges as the boy’s coach Bass went in front of the school board to accept the girl’s job.

“We are excited that Katie Bass will be the next head girls’ basketball coach at Mustang High School. Katie’s energy and enthusiasm will be a tremendous asset as she begins her new journey. Her state championship pedigree and love for the game will allow her to continue to build upon our rich girls’ basketball tradition,” athletic director Robert Foreman said.

The Edmond Santa Fe graduate has spent her last four years as the head coach at Midwest City, where she compiled a 72-31 record and won the 2016 state championship.

Bass began her coaching career in 2006 as the 9th grade girls’ basketball coach at Edmond Santa Fe before taking her first head coaching position when she was 26-years old at U.S. Grant High School.

“What I built at Midwest City was a great culture. To the point where I have great relationships with them even after they graduated- like they are still in my life and still come over,” Bass said. “It is something that I strive upon- is building them up from the education point of view. This year was the highest GPA that we have created with a 3.6, which is huge. Just that culture of knowing that I care about them and love them is something that I want to strive with here.”

She would return to Edmond Santa Fe in 2012 to coach alongside her father, Paul Bass. Paul Bass has led the Lady Wolves to the state tournament 12 out of the last 13 years.

“He is a great leader and a great role model, and I wanted to learn as much as I could from a higher 6A program. That taught me a lot about who I am and what I want to be,” Bass said. “Me and my dad are very different, but very similar in great ways. It was bittersweet for both of us, I was ready to move on, but glad I learned from him.”

Katie Bass coached alongside her father through the 2015 season before taking the head job at Midwest City.

During her coaching career Bass has built a record of 86-61 while earning many personal accolades: Jim Thorpe Urban All-Star Team coach, 2010; Fellowship of Christian Athletes Coach of the Month for April, 2011; Region 8 Coach of the Year, Big 10 Conference Coach of the Year, Super 5 Coach of the Year, Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year, 2016; and most recently in 2018 she was named the Region 8 Coach of the Year and coached the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association West All-State Team.

Bass is big on building relations and getting to know her players on and off the court.

“I’m a big relational coach. I care about my players on and off the court, probably more off than even on. I try to build them up as young ladies,” Bass said. “I’m big about women standing up for who they are and being proud and furthering their education.”

Coming to Mustang with Bass is her fiancé Bryon and her three kids Keegan (14), Kamryn (13) and Khloe (7).

Kevin Korstjens stepped down from the head coaching position on April 12 after six seasons and two state tournament appearances in the last three years.

Korstjens took the boys head coaching job at Bridge Creek to coach his son.