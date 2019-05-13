Man recovering after shooting in Mustang

A man was shot early Monday at a Mustang apartment complex following a dispute, officials with the Mustang Police Department say.

Police said the incident occurred around 1 a.m. after a woman brought a man home. The man was shot by the woman’s roommate.

The shooting occurred at the apartment complex, 1184 W. Westchester Way.

The man was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Police Chief Robert Groseclose said the man is expected to recover.

The roommate was taken into custody, but had not been charged as of Monday afternoon.

Authorities did not immediately release names of anyone involved in the incident.