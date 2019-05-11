Yukon receives new fire truck, strikes deal with OKC

The Yukon Fire Department has a new big, shiny red toy fire truck, and it arrived Monday.

The fire department showed off its new engine just before the start of Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The engine will be housed at Station 2, which is on S. Fifth Street.

It will replace the current Engine 2, which will be traded in to help offset the $540,000 cost of the new vehicle, said Yukon Fire Chief Shawn Vogt.

The old engine is a 2009 model with more than 60,000 miles.

Vogt said that while that does not seem like a significant number of miles, the engine is used on virtually every run made by the fire department.

It is used not only with fire calls, but medical dispatches and injury accidents.

The new engine was built from the ground up using Yukon specifications. It took almost a year to complete, Vogt said.

It was built by Pierce Manufacturing.

Most of this week was spent getting final touches, including radio equipment, installed.

It is scheduled to go into service next week.

Vogt said the new truck is part of a five-year plan to upgrade the department’s equipment.

The engine that is housed at Station 1 was purchased in 2013 and the current backup engine is over a decade old.

Vogt said the goal is to purchase a new engine for Station 1 in the next few years and rotate the 2013 engine to backup status.

“That’s in the five-year plan,” he said.

Meanwhile, the city council approved a cooperative agreement between the Yukon and Oklahoma City fire departments that will allow Yukon’s crews to respond to fires that occur near the Yukon city limits.

With the automatic aid agreement, Yukon will send a fire engine along with a battalion chief to any fire that falls within a specific boundary surrounding the community.

To the east, the boundary will be Lake Overholser. To the south, fire crews will dispatch as far south as 15th Street, to the north, they will go to Britton Road and to the west, they will go to Banner Road.

In exchange, Oklahoma City fire crews will respond to any structure fire in Yukon.

“It’s a great deal,” Vogt said.

Before the agreement, Vogt said there were times when Yukon’s firefighters could see a fire, but were unable to respond because it was outside of the city’s jurisdiction. Now, that issue will be resolved.

Oklahoma City’s closest station is at SW 15th and Reno.

Yukon already has a similar agreement with Bethany.

“It really is a win-win for the city. It is all about saving lives and property,” Vogt said. “It’s all about getting people help.”