Yukon police investigate after body found near I-40

Yukon police are investigating after a body was found near Interstate-40 and Frisco Road.

Maj. John Brown said an adult male body was found this morning by a land surveyor. The call came in around 10:48 a.m.

Brown said there are no signs of trauma consistent with an auto-pedestrian accident. Authorities are saying the body has been in the area approximately 24 to 48 hours.

As of now, police say they are treating the situation as an unintended death. The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.