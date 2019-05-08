Drivers rescued from high water

By Chris Eversole

Rescue crews helped three motorists who were stranded in high water in Canadian County early Wednesday.

They included a woman whose car was partially submerged west of the intersection of S.W. 29 Street and Cimmaron Road, said Capt. David Macy of the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Both the Oklahoma City and Union City fire departments responded to the scene.

Union City rescue workers backed their five-ton truck close the car, and the driver was able to jump from the hood of the car onto the truck, Macy said.

A woman who was stranded in a second vehicle at the same spot did not need help get out of her vehicle.

Oklahoma City crews also rescued two people whose vehicle was stranded west of the intersection of S.W. 29th Street and Sara Road, Macy said.

A Banner school bus was stranded at Jensen Road East and South Radio Road near El Reno due to weather, News 9 reported.

According to an El Reno firefighter, the bus driver was trying to avoid high waters and got stuck while attempting to turn around.

The firefighter said the students on the bus were picked up and taken to school.

Meanwhile, lightning is being blamed for a large fire early Wednesday at two tank batteries near Morgan and Arrowhead roads in Piedmont, KOCO News reported.

Crews were able to put out that fire quickly, and no one was injured, the report said.