Berg named Dentist of the Year

The Oklahoma Dental Association (ODA) is proud to award Dr. Tamara Berg with the Distinguished Dental Service Award, one of the association’s highest honors. It was given during the 2019 ODA House of Delegates meeting on April 25 in Tulsa.

The ODA Distinguished Dental Service Award recognizes a career of service and devotion to the advancement of the science and art of dentistry.

“Her list of achievements is long, but her devotion to this profession at the local, state and national levels is one that has directly impacted so many of us,” said ODA Immediate Past President Dr. Shannon Griffin.

Berg has served the Oklahoma Dental Association in every office including president and has chaired the councils on governmental affairs, membership and nominations. She also has served on the Oklahoma Dental Political Action Committee Board of Directors, the Oklahoma Dental Foundation Board of Trustees, and the JD Robertson Board of Trustees. She currently serves as an alternate delegate to the American Dental Association and secretary of the American Dental Association’s 12th district. She is immediate past President of the American Association of Women Dentists. Dr. Berg co-founded the Smiles for Success Foundation in Oklahoma and served on the national board for multiple years.

Smiles for Success provides dental care to women transitioning off welfare and trying to secure employment.

Her passion and devotion to the profession is evident as she actively continues to mentor dental students and volunteer for programs such as Oklahoma Mission of Mercy and Yukon’s Give Kids a Smile Day.

Berg maintains her general dentistry practice in Yukon, where she resides with husband, Lowell, and two sons, Karsten and Clayton. The Berg family enjoys attending many sporting events such as Southern Nazarene basketball games, OU football games and NBA Thunder Basketball games.