Mabel C. Fry Library celebrates ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ Day

The Mabel C. Fry Library will continue a tradition of honoring the legacy that is “Star Wars” on Saturday with “May the Fourth Be With You.”

The event is a come-and-go celebration for fans of the movie franchise. It will run from 4 to 6 p.m. with themed snacks, crafts, face painting and laser tag.

It is an all-ages event, officials said.

“We are excited to offer this popular program again this year,” said librarian Sara Schieman. “Star Wars has fans of all ages and seeing families in the library last year celebrating this epic series was such a joy.”

Schieman encouraged those attending to dress in costume. There will be photo opportunities, as well as a costume contest.

There will be refreshments, including “Yoda Soda,” which is being provided by Raising Cain’s, and “Chewy’s Chicken,” from Chick-Fil-A.

Schieman said those attending also can pick up information about the annual summer space-themed reading program, which is “A Universe of Stories.”