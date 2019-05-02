Mustang boys golf team qualifies for state

For the first time since 2004, the Mustang Broncos golf team advanced to the state tournament with a team total of 628.

“The kids are playing really well. They have had a good season so far,” said coach Chad Harper. “The conditions were terrible. It was rainy and windy. It wasn’t a hard rain, but it was just enough to make it miserable.”

This is the first year that Harper can remember four of his five starters playing golf year-round instead of just during golf season.

“Most of these guys are year-round golfers. They all take the lessons, and they can’t get enough of it. There seems to be a pretty good camaraderie with these guys. They all seem to get along and want to go and play a lot,” Harper said.

He emphasized on how important that is as the team can come in and just continue to build off what they had done last week instead of getting back to what they had done in May.

Bryce Vickery, junior, led the Broncos, as he has all year long, with a 36-hole total of 151.

“His leadership is unparalleled, no doubt about it. His competitive nature just rubs off onto all the other players. It just makes everybody have a discipline and a focus because they know at any moment, we have a chance. It makes them all try a little harder,” Harper said.

Cole Luber, freshman, shot the second-best round for the linksters with a 154 total.

“He is the best, most mature freshman golfer I think I’ve ever had. I don’t mind saying that,” Harper said.

Caden Igo, junior, took to the links this season after spending the last few years on the baseball diamond and finished with a total of 155 at regionals.

“Every week he has gotten better and better. He works relentlessly at his game. When we are done with practice he will stick around and play for hours later,” Harper said. “He started off shooting this season about an 86, then an 82, then an 80 and then this last tournament we went to he took 10th. Without him I don’t feel like we have a chance to go to state because he is the third person to shoot in the 70s.”

In the Broncos’ fourth bag Kaden Robinson, junior, shot a 169 with an 82 on the first 18 and an 87 on the back 18.

“He is playing great golf. I anticipate him in the 70s real soon. He was in the 70s before he got hurt on a skiing trip and now, he is in the lower 80s. But I anticipate him being in the 70s next time we go out. I just know it,” Harper said.

Haden White, senior, the lone golfer that doesn’t play year-round due to playing football, finished the tournament with a total of 173.

“Every year I’ve had Haden, he starts off the season where you don’t think he is going to make it and then he is so relentless that every year he gets down to be that solid 79/80 type kid. He comes out with that watch me type attitude and just does it,” Harper said.

Mustang has had individuals qualify for the state tournament, but the team hasn’t since 2004.

This 2019 team will look to build off their success at regionals when they travel to state Monday at Rose Creek Golf Course in Edmond.

“Our kids really played well. They are playing their best golf right now,” Harper said.