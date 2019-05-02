Deputy fire chief joins Hall of Fame

By Chris Eversole

The Mustang Hall of Fame named Deputy Fire Chief Roy Widmann as this year’s inductee during the Mustang Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet April 25.

The award was timely since he retired Tuesday.

Widmann said he is planning to move to Arkansas, where he is building a log home.

He has been deputy chief for 20 years and has a total of 34 years of service in Mustang, including time as a volunteer.

He has 43 years of firefighting experience, including time in Arkansas and New Jersey.

“Everyone with the city, especially with the fire department and the police department, has been awesome to work with,” he said.

“I’ve had an incredible career.”

Widmann said he has responded to more than 6,600 calls in his career.

He responded to the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, and helped with search and recovery after five Central Oklahoma tornadoes.

He has been a leader in the Mustang Freedom Fest, formerly called the Bean Supper.

Widmann helped transform the fire department from an all-volunteer organization to a paid profession one.

The National Registry of Medical Technicians honored him for more than 30 years of service as an emergency medical technician.

“Roy has been a stable rock for the fire department and a true resource to the city in planning smart development,” former Mayor Jay Adams said.

“Roy gives of himself in the true nature of service, and his efforts through the years are immeasurable,” said former Fire Chief Carl Hickman.

“Roy is in rare elite company with very few in this community when it comes to giving back to the city of Mustang,” former City Councilman Scott Gibson said.

Other nominees to the Hall of Fame were:

Don and Wynona Trull. Don helped create the city charter and served as fire chief, and Wynona started the fire department’s auxiliary.

Karl Mengers, owner of Weichert Realtors – Main Edge. He has served in many ways, Days, the Planning Commission, the Library Board, the Board of Equalization and the National Guard Armory Family Christmas Party.

Dolly Priest. She has been one of the leaders of the Mustang Historical Society, and her family dates to Mustang’s early days. She is active in seniors’ activities.

Former Mayor Jay Adams. He has served in organizations, including the Mustang High School Softball Boosters Club, the Mustang Long Range Plan Citizens Committee and the Mustang Planning Commission.

Lynda McCall. She served on city council and was president of the chamber board. She helped plan the town center, city hall, the police station and the bridge to Tuttle.

Dr. David Bryan, senior pastor of Chisholm Heights Baptist Church.