City festival focuses on children, fun

With warm temperatures and only a slight chance for rain in the forecast, officials are hoping for a huge turnout this weekend for the Festival of the Child.

The 23rd annual event is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Activities will continue most of the day at Yukon’s City Park. Everything will wrap up around 4 p.m.

There will be games and a variety of activities, along with bounce houses, music and, of course, food trucks.

Among this year’s highlights is the Yukon Kids Dental and Red Dirt Orthodontics Aqua Zone, which will be in the City Splash pool.

Officials said the Aqua Zone will feature kayaking for all ages. The kayaks are being provided by OKC kayak and will offer children who have never tried the activity a safe way to do so.

Meanwhile, there will be plenty of entertainment on the Westpointe Chrysler Jeep Dodge Art Stage.

Among the new performers expected to perform are the School of Rock’s house band, the ASL Club by Gwen, singer Chloe Davis and country musician Autumn Geiger.

The art stage also will be open between performances for children to get on stage to dance, sing and help provide the entertainment.

Besides the games and music, there also will be an area for arts and crafts.

City officials said there are more than 50 areas of fun, including face-painting, wood art, storytelling, crafts and more.

In addition, there will be a petting zoo and pony rides available.

Officials have said more than 50 volunteer organizations are participating this year.

Admission bracelets are on sale for $5 through Friday. They will be $7 at the gate.

The bracelets can be purchased at the Yukon Community Center, Dale Robertson Center, Jackie Cooper Gym, Children’s New World and all YNB locations.