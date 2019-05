Mustang Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department recorded the following arrests between April 21 and April 27:

Monica Sasnett, 28, Yukon: Driving with suspended license, speeding;

Richard Lee Brock Jr., 47, Oklahoma City: Driving with suspended license, expired license plate, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia;

Misty Marie Thompson, 45, Sayre: Obtains controlled dangerous substance by fraud, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine;

Amber Dayle Suter, 29, Norman: Two counts warrant service;

Justin Glen Moore, 27, Oklahoma City: Driving under the influence, transporting open container of liquor, driving with revoked license, unsafe lane use;

Timothy Daniel Mutz, 48, Mustang: Driving without valid license endorsement, driving with suspended license, expired license plate;

Cody C Garretson, 38, Oklahoma City: Driving with revoked license, defective head lights;

Tony Eugene Robinson, 53, Yukon: Driving with revoked license, expired license plate;

Brittany Ann Garber, 20, Oklahoma City: Possession of marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia;

Gage Alan Pennanen, 23, Oklahoma City: Possession of marijuana, blocking disability parking, possession of paraphernalia;

Joan Lira Harding, 56, Mustang: DUI;

Justin Kyle Hansen, 29, Mustang: DUI, possession of CDS;

Theron Jerel Barker, 22, Oklahoma City: Failure to provide insurance, expired license plate, two counts failure to appear;

Elias Grimaldo, 27, Perryton, Texas: Driving with suspended license, speeding;

Christopher Lowe, 45, Mustang: Unsafe lane use, drivers license to be carried, outraging public decency, DUI, possession of CDS, possession of paraphernalia, transporting open container of beer;