Deer Creek unwilling to reschedule first round matchup despite threat of inclement weather

Due to the threat of severe weather Tuesday, the Mustang athletic department attempted to reschedule the soccer playoff games against Deer Creek to Monday however, Deer Creek declined.

“As administrators sometimes we have to err on the side of caution and Deer Creek was unwilling to do so,” said Mustang athletic director Robert Foreman.

Multiple games around the state have been rescheduled for Monday because of the expected weather.

But the games that matter to Mustang’s programs were not among that list.

The Mustang athletic department reached out to Deer Creek Friday after being contacted by the National Weather Service to reschedule the game and Deer Creek wanted no part of it.

When contacted about erring on the side of caution, Deer Creek’s athletic director Bill Bays had, “no comment” on the situation.

The Broncos and Antlers prepare to play Tuesday, but if weather permits, they will look to agree on a different time and date.

Oklahoma Secondary Schools Association’s Todd Goolsby told Foreman that the quarterfinal games, scheduled for Friday, will not be rescheduled.

If Mustang and Deer Creek can’t agree on a time until Thursday, the winner will have to play back-to-back days.

“Hopefully severe weather won’t keep us from being able to play (Tuesday),” Foreman said.