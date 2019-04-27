Girls golf takes third at Wednesday regional, qualifies for state tournament

After a third-place performance at the regional tournament Wednesday, the Yukon girls golf team is headed back to the state tournament.

The Millerettes fired a score of 339 as a team, which was 33 shots behind regional champion Edmond Memorial and 31 shots behind runner-up Edmond North at Lake Hefner Golf Course.

“I thought the girls did a very good job of staying poised and battling,” coach Ryan Rennels said. “We haven’t played our best round yet. There is still room for improvement. Hopefully, that will come next week.”

Yukon’s ace golfer Alyssa Wilson had the best round of the day for the Millerettes with a 79. Following Wilson was Cynthia DeLoera with an 83, Ashlyn Acosta with an 84, Emma Deatherage with a 93 and Mallorie Gay with a 103.

“I was very impressed with their mental management,” Rennels said.

“They stayed focused and played their game. They didn’t get caught up in the moment.”

Rennels added he saw several areas of improvement out of his team on Wednesday.

“We saw some improvement in hitting the green on their approach shot. Our chipping was also better than it has been. We still need to continue to improve in those areas. One other area is finishing shot putts. We need to stay focused and not peek.”

The 6A Girls State Championship Golf Tournament will take place Wednesday and Thursday at Earlywine Golf Course in Oklahoma City.

Rennels said the regional performance gives his team some momentum heading into the state tournament.

“I think it does give us some momentum going forward. We need to build on that with a great week of practice and go in with a good mentality next week. I think to be successful at state, we need to stay within ourselves and play confident.”