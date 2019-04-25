ROTC instructor recruits students for Memorial Marathon

By Chris Eversole

Mustang High School will be well represented Sunday at the 2019 Memorial Marathon.

JROTC instructor Jorge Moreira, a retired Army master sergeant, is serving as one of the marathon’s ambassadors.

He recruited two girls and three boys to run the event.

In preparation for the Memorial Marathon, the students ran several events, including the RedCoyote 5k run, University of Oklahoma Sooner Strong 5K, the Redbud Classic 10K and the University of Central Oklahoma Gold Bar 5K.

The girls ran the GogirlRun 5K.

Moreira ran the half marathon in 2017 and 2018. This year will be the first time he plans to run the full marathon.

Moreiura said he embraces the marathon’s theme of “Changing the Course of OKC.”

“I am committed to changing the course because our city is changing, and the culture is changing, and I want to be part of this change,” he said.

He noted that the marathon will travel through south Oklahoma City.

“This is important because many of the victims of the Oklahoma City bombing were from south Oklahoma City and surrounding areas,” he said.

“This sends the message that all parts of this metro area matter and that all people in this city matter.”

Moreira noted that Memorial Marathon is about more than running.

“Our mission is to celebrate life, reach for the future, honor the memories of those who were killed and unite the world in hope,” he said.

Moreira said he likes to run the marathon because this run is loaded with bands, cheering supporters, banners and the most scenic neighborhoods in Oklahoma City.

“I like Gorilla Hill, Iris Alley, the Thunder cheerleaders and band, and, of course, I am excited about running south and back over the bridge by the Scissortail Park and the Oklahoma River,” he said.