Lady Broncos capture district title over Norman North

For an entire year the Mustang girls soccer team wanted revenge on Norman North.

The Lady Timberwolves defeated the Lady Broncos last season in a de facto district championship in Norman.

“The nerves were definitely up there. But I knew that we just had to come in and play a full 80-minute game and do what we had to do,” said senior Sami See. “It is always a physical game against Norman North, and personally I play with a lot of those girls. So, I knew it was going to be a tough game, but I didn’t want to let the nerves take the best of me.”

But this season the Timberwolves had to travel to Mustang in the final game of the season for all the marbles in district play.

Though Mustang advanced to the state championship last season and fell to Broken Arrow. They had circled the Norman North game as one of the most important games of the season.

Mustang didn’t waste much time as they jumped out on Norman North in the first half and took a 2-0 lead into the half.

“Being up 2-0 is definitely the most dangerous lead. So, we were all letting each other know that we could not stop. Because if they were to get one goal it would turn into a crazy game,” See said.

The Timberwolves made things interesting with an early second half goal to cut the deficit in half at 2-1.

“We were fighting for each other, and in the locker room we were just saying, ‘just fight for the seniors,’” See said.

In front of a raucous crowd the Broncos seemed to take it up a notch and found ways to control the ball and in the 68th minutes Kyla Lovelace delivered the dagger from just inside the box.

Mustang led 3-1 with 12 minutes remaining and the atmosphere became cheerful as the student section was ready to explode in celebration.

“Sometimes it gets to the point where you just have to kick it long,” See said.

Mustang’s athletic department had brought in extra seating for the student section to sit near the field which brought a different feel to the game.

In the final seconds, the Mustang faithful along with the bench counted down to victory.

“It was just crazy. You just get so overwhelmed because it means a lot going into the playoffs like possibly getting to play at home in the playoffs, especially with our crowd,” See said.

As the clock hit 0:00 the Lady Broncos rushed to keeper Ashlee Jackson to celebrate the first district title in three years.

Mustang’s seniors got the chance to celebrate the district title on their home field, and then just minutes later be recognized for Senior Night.

Mustang’s road to get back to the state championship begins Tuesday at home against Deer Creek.

“We still have to come out and do our best and we have to finish business just like any other game,” See said.