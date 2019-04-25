Booster ex-official’s embezzlement hearing reset

The arraignment for the former president of the Mustang Touchdown Club has been continued until May.

Raymond Craig Davis Jr. is charged with a single count of embezzlement. He is accused of taking more than $10,000 from the booster club’s accounts for personal use.

Davis has pleaded not guilty but had been expected change that plea during a hearing Tuesday. Instead, his attorney requested a continuance.

A new hearing was set for 9 a.m. May 21.

Davis already has made restitution of $10,120.50. He faces up to five years in jail.

Davis was arrested in early May after an audit of the Touchdown Club’s finances showed irregularities.

Davis, who had served as the booster club’s president for approximately four years, resigned in January 2018 at the request of school officials.

He had been involved with the club since 2005, according to court documents.

Records state Davis opened an account at Cornerstone Bank in July 2014 with two co-signers. In April 2016, he opened an account at Yukon National Bank requiring only his signature.

An affidavit of probable cause said that Davis then converted income and expenses from Cornerstone Bank to YNB for official club business.

Davis allegedly was the only user of the account at Cornerstone Bank for 1½ years while using the account for various cash and check deposits from club activities.

He is accused of making withdrawals for personal use.