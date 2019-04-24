Yukon schools respond after student, mother die in police pursuit

Officials with the Yukon School District say they brought in counselors Monday to help students at Ranchwood Elementary School cope with the Friday death of one of their classmates.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said Rylee Ewald, 8, was a passenger in a sport utility vehicle that was struck by a car that was allegedly fleeing police.

Ewald, who was a second-grade student at Ranchwood, and her mother, Tonya Horn, died at the scene. A third person in the SUV was seriously injured.

According to police, officers tried to pull over a truck that had been reported stolen near Southwest 40th Street and Villa. The truck fled police, and ran a stop sign about four blocks away, where it struck Horn’s vehicle.

The pursuit lasted less than 20 seconds, according to a police report.

Police identified the driver of the stolen pickup as Andrew Munoz. His passenger has been identified as Deanna Alvarez. Both were arrested on multiple complaints, including two counts of second-degree murder and trafficking in illegal drugs.

Both also are facing weapons complaints.

They remained in the Oklahoma County jail on Monday.

Charges had not been filed.