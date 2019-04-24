Canadian County tops population growth in state

Canadian County continues to be the fastest growing county in Oklahoma and one of the fastest growing counties in the nation.

According to new figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Canadian County has grown by more than 4,000 since 2017 and almost 30,000 since 2010.

According to the census estimates, there were 144,447 people living in Canadian County in 2018, the latest figures available. In the 2010 Census, 115,541 lived in Canadian County.

Each of the major cities in Canadian County has seen an increase in population, according to the estimates.

Yukon has grown by more than 3,000 people since 2010, when its population was 22,709. In 2017, the estimated population of Yukon was 25,729.

Mustang also saw about a 3,000 increase, jumping from 17,395 to 20,125.

El Reno’s population grew from 16,749 to 18,378, and Piedmont jumped from 5,720 to 7,079.

County Commissioner Marc Hader, who serves in District 1, said it is no surprise that people are moving to Canadian County.

“I think the people like having the convenience of and access to Oklahoma City and the things it has, but also like having a bit more of a rural lifestyle or being in communities that have a little more small-town feel,” Hader said.

In addition, District 3 Commissioner Jack Stewart pointed to the area’s low crime rate.

Three Canadian County communities — Yukon, Mustang and El Reno — all were recently listed among the five safest towns in Oklahoma.

“It is a very safe county. You feel safe out here,” he said.

And the growth is continuing.

More than 1,800 homes are being planned north of Wilshire Boulevard between County Line Road and State Highway 4.

That is being augmented by an intermediate school, which is being built near the intersection of Mustang and Britton roads. The school is in the Yukon School District, but actually will be in Oklahoma City.

Two new schools are nearing completion in the Mustang School District.

Hader said that while there is substantial growth in the county, much of it is in Oklahoma City.

“Approaching half of our population in the county is in Oklahoma City,” he said.

In 2010, around 40,000 of the 120,000 people living in Canadian County were Oklahoma City residents, the census reported.

The officials said it is likely that at least one third officially live in Oklahoma City.

“It seems like every open field in the eastern six miles or so of the county are being cut in for a new development,” Hader said. “Especially in Oklahoma City, where water and sewer are available.”

Hader said he expects Canadian County to reach 150,000 population by the time the next census is taken in 2020.

District 2 Commissioner David Anderson said Canadian County’s growth since 2010 is almost half the actual population of more than half the counties in Oklahoma.

“Canadian County has grown half a county in less than 10 years,” he said.

According to the census, Canadian County was among the 50 fastest growing counties in the nation in 2018, and was among the top 30 fastest growing counties in the U.S. since 2010.