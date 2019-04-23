Bench trial set for ex-Yukon teacher accused of rape

A former Yukon teacher accused of rape could face a bench trial in May after she failed to enter an expected blind plea on Tuesday.

Hunter Joanne Day, 24, told Canadian County District Judge Paul Hesse that she was not prepared to enter a guilty plea to charges of second-degree rape and soliciting sex from a minor.

Day said she had expected to remain out of custody until her sentencing hearing. However, when informed that she would be immediately taken into custody, Day opted against entering the plea.

Day is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old Yukon High School student in November 2017.

Day faces up to 15 years in prison on the rape charge and 10 years in jail if convicted of soliciting sex from a minor.

Hesse set a bench trial for May 22 because Day had previously waived her rights to a jury trial.

