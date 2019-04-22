Mustang Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department recorded the following arrests between April 16 and April 20:

Krista Dawn Rushing, 29, Oklahoma City: Obstructing city officer, disorderly conduct;

Britni Lauren Michaels, 21, Oklahoma City: Possession of paraphernalia, possession of heroin, two counts failure to appear;

Juan Jose Carreno, 41, Oklahoma City: Driving under the influence, driving with revoked license, transport open container of beer;

Trower Jefferies, 29, Yukon: Unsafe lane use, failure to carry security verfication, transport open container of beer, DUI;

Trina Lee Croney, 46, Blanchard: Two counts failure to appear, speeding, driving with revoked license;