Yukon’s Alyssa Wilson is playing her best golf at the right time

Alyssa Wilson has found her groove at the right time with the postseason around the corner for high school golf in Oklahoma.

The Yukon High School senior had won the individual competition in the last six tournaments the Millerettes had competed in going into Thursday’s Pre-State Tournament at Earlywine Golf Course in Oklahoma City.

Wilson fired a 76 Tuesday at Norman Invitational at the Trails Golf Club, she shot a 76 April 11 at the Regional Preview Tournament and a 77 April 8 at the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Tournament.

Wilson also won the top prize April 3 in the Jenks tournament, March 30 in the Yukon Invitational and March 26 at the John Marshall tournament.

“It’s been pretty good, I have felt really good since last season,” Wilson said. “Last year, I won the first two tournaments and then didn’t play well the rest of the season. This year, I didn’t play well in the first tournament, but have been playing well since then.”

Despite winning those six-straight tournaments, Wilson said she felt like she didn’t play her best all the time.

“Some tournaments, I’ll come in thinking my score isn’t good enough to win, but it ends up being enough. I just focus on my game and not what everyone else is doing. If I worry about what the other players are doing, I’ll let that get into my head and I won’t play as well.”

Wilson said she has been able to rely on different aspects of her game throughout this streak.

“I have been putting pretty well. I was able to make a lot of long putts yesterday (in Norman), which helped me win. My iron shots could be better, but my short game has been saving me and I have gotten the distance back in my driver. My dad watches a lot of video of my swing and really helps me get the most out of it that I can.”

Another tool that Wilson said she has in her belt is the indoor facility at Oklahoma Christian University, where she will be playing collegiate golf after signing a letter of intent back in November.

“I am able to use the Oklahoma Christian indoor facility whenever I want and that has been really helpful. It really helps with all parts of the game. I am very fortunate to be able to do that.”

With the postseason beginning next week across the state, Wilson said she is looking forward to playing well down the stretch.

“I just need to keep working hard and keep my confidence up. I can’t get down on myself if I hit a bad shot or have a bad hole. I am striving to win state, but I just want to play well and give myself a chance in the postseason. There are a lot of really good players across the state. I think I have grown a lot since my freshman year as a golfer and have become a more consistent player. I just need to stay focused and not put pressure on myself.”

On top of Wilson winning the individual competition, the entire Yukon girls golf team took first place Tuesday in the Norman tournament. Following Wilson’s 76; was Ashlyn Acosta with an 87, Cynthia DeLoera with an 89, Mallorie Gay with a 105 and Emma Deatherage with a 107.