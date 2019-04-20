Celebrating 105
By Staff Reports | April 20, 2019
Spanish Cove resident Lorraine Harris commemorated her 105th birthday Wednesday with family and friends. At left, Harris prepares to bite into a piece of her three-tiered birthday cake, baked for her by Spanish Cove staff. Above, Harris celebrated with family members Amanda Roggow, Violet Roggow, 6, and Kim Harris. Photos / Larissa Copeland
