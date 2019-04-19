Yukon superintendent, Dr. Jason Simeroth, named District 14 Superintendent of the Year

Yukon Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth has been selected as the 2019 Oklahoma Association of School Administrators’ District 14 Superintendent of the Year.

Simeroth, who has served as Yukon’s superintendent since 2014, is now a nominee for state superintendent of the year.

That award will be announced this summer during the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration’s summer conference.

“Educators will be the first to tell you that we do not do this for the awards. However, it would be disingenuous to say that I am not honored to have been selected by my peers for this recognition” said Simeroth.

“Yukon is in a unique position to influence the lives of students locally and the future of education in our state. I am blessed to have been placed here at such a pivotal time, I am blessed to have an unconditionally supportive family and I am blessed to work with such an incredibly talented group of individuals in Yukon Public Schools.”

Simeroth will be honored June 5.

This is the second honor for Simeroth this school year.

He will be honored next week by the University of Oklahoma’s Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education with its Career Achievement Award.

The award honors alumni or friends of the college who have demonstrated consistent commitment and continued service in educational roles in community education, post-secondary education or in non-classroom careers in elementary and secondary schools, according to a letter announcing the honor.

The award will be presented April 26 during the school’s Celebration of Education in Oklahoma.

Some previous winners have included Clara Luper, Jean Cate, Freda Deskin and last year’s winner Linda Sue Warner.

Simeroth grew up in Purcell and began his teaching career in Mustang. He also has worked in the Putnam City school district as well as in Durant.