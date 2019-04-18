Lady Broncos to face Norman North for district title for second year

Mustang Lady Broncos soccer season is coming to an end, and there is a familiar foe at the end of the schedule.

Last season the Norman North Lady Timberwolves defeated the Lady Broncos in the final game of the season to secure the district title at their place.

“We have already had that speech about how we felt when we walked off that field. That is all we have said, ‘Is let’s not have that feeling again,’” Lindsay Riggs said.

This year, the Lady Timberwolves come to Mustang with the two teams sitting 6-0 in district play and eyeing a district title.

Mustang comes into the final game on a seven-game winning streak after defeating Southmoore 5-0 last Friday and Putnam City 6-0 Tuesday.

“I think we played pretty well. We started off pretty slow on the first half of both games against Southmoore and PCO,” Riggs said.

In the last few weeks the Broncos have become a second-half team.

“I think it is an all-around team thing. Yesterday’s halftime speech was, ‘I don’t care who it is, but someone has to bring the energy.’ I even said that it needed to come from the girls on the bench,” Riggs said.

Against Southmoore, the game was tied 0-0 at the half before Mustang erupted for all five of its goals in the second half.

Kylee Wickersham opened the scoring with a goal on a corner kick from Hope Berry in the 43rd minute.

Kyla Lovelace added a goal of her own in the 45th minute, but Mustang would add another goal before the 50th minute.

Wickersham bent a free kick from 30 yards out over the keepers reach and into the top-right corner of the goal for her second goal of the game.

Sami See, who would be crowned Homecoming queen later in the night, connected on two goals with one being assisted by Paris Nance.

In Putnam City, Mustang led 1-0 at the end of the first half before scoring five goals in the second half for a 6-0 win over the Lady Pirates.

“I am very happy with the girls right now. We are right where we wanted to be,” Riggs said.

Mustang turns its attention to the Lady Timberwolves and seek to revenge the loss from last season.