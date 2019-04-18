Lebsack named Mustang Middle School principal

On April 11, the Mustang Public School Board approved the hiring of Diana Lebsack to lead Mustang Middle School.

When Principal Kathy Knowles decided to take the lead at Mustang High School earlier this month, Mustang Public Schools worked quickly to secure her replacement at Mustang Middle School. The search ended at Yukon Middle School.

Diana Lebsack, who is in her fourth year as the principal of Yukon Middle School, has been a school administrator for more than 13 years.

Prior to Yukon, Diana served as an administrator in the Putnam City School District.

During her time in Yukon, she was named the 2018 Middle Level Principal of the Year by the Oklahoma Middle Level Educators Association and received the State Superintendent’s Award for Arts Excellence for her leadership and support of arts education and academic excellence.

At the announcement of the award, OMLEA Executive Director William Parker said: “Under her leadership, Yukon Middle School has consistently increased student performance.

“Her school’s strong culture, community involvement and strategic outcomes are a testament to her commitment and dedication as a school leader. She is a role model to the administrators throughout Oklahoma.”

Lebsack said she was glad to be appointed.

“I am so excited to be a Bronco,” she said. “My family and I have lived in the Mustang School District for 11 years, and it has been a goal of mine to work where I can partner with the great families in this community.

“My own family is all in Mustang Schools, with my husband being the principal at Meadow Brook Intermediate and our daughters attending Mustang Valley and Canyon Ridge.

“Mustang is truly home, and I can’t wait to meet the amazing kids, teachers and parents at Mustang Middle School.”

Lebsack will finish out the year in Yukon before moving to her new home at Mustang Middle School.