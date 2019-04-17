Yukon throttles PC North at home

It can be difficult to find motivation in the middle of a long and arduous season.

Motivation seemed to be there in Yukon baseball’s 13-1 rout of Putnam City North in 4½ innings Monday. There was no shortage of offensive and defensive production for the Millers.

“We swung it pretty well today against a pretty good pitcher,” coach Kevin James said. “He gave us fits last year and we hit it pretty well today. We made some nice defensive plays too.”

Yukon’s all-around game made itself apparent in the box scores.

No one Miller stood out over the rest with all combining their talents in the 11-hit game. It was Braylen Wimmer’s home run in the bottom of the fourth that symbolized a night of success.

Wimmer had four runs-batted-in on 2-for-3 batting. Drew Janvrin and Nollan Koon racked up multiple (2) RBIs. Brayden McPherson led the game with three runs scored.

“They know when they get after it and play well and that’s what we’ve been striving for,” James said. “They’re not stupid. If they haven’t been swinging it, they know that. For us to come out and get double digit hits, that’s big stuff.”

Yukon ace Joshua Sanders had another impressive outing going five innings, striking out four, allowing three hits and one run.

“He faces everyone’s best because he’s our best. To be able to pitch with a lead is different than pitching from behind,” James said.

Yukon had the all-around performance they needed.

“They did the things we needed them to do,” James said. “We pitched, we hit, and we played defense.”

James says watching his team come together in April is nothing new.

“For several years in a row, about April 1 we start to click,” he said. “It would be nice to do that in the beginning and carry that out. we’ve got to do what we did today in our next game. that’s when you know you’ve gotten into a groove.”

The Millers started the game out slow and once they found their comfort, they were lights out.

PC North led 1-0 after a run in the top of the second, Yukon rallied to run rule the Panthers. The Millers scored five in the second, one in the third, and seven in the fourth for the win.

Yukon left no stone unturned in the blow-out.

“We jumped out on someone earlier in the season then we sat around and let them come back on us so that’s a big deal,” James said. “We smelled blood in the water and kept piling on which is key. You want to be like that this time of the year.”

Yukon will be at the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Tournament at Edmond Santa Fe beginning this Thursday.