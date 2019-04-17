Track and field hosts annual Yukon Classic

The Yukon track and field teams hosted the annual Yukon Classic Track and Field Meet Friday at Miller Stadium.

The Miller boys finished in seventh in the team standings, while the girls placed 14th. Norman won the boys’ team standings and Edmond North won the girls’ side.

Kyla Davis and the girls pole vault team stole the show Friday. Davis took first in the girls’ pole vault with a vault of 12-feet, 1-inch. Kenadi Hamilton placed second with a vault of 10-feet. Maycie Reed also had a jump of 10-feet. Haley Bollinger finished ninth with a vault of 8-feet. Kayli Newport took 14th with a vault of 7-feet, 6-inches and Jakobi Hamilton finished 16th with a vault of 7-feet, 1-inch.

The boys’ 110-meter hurdles team also had a strong outing Friday with Kole Frederick finishing second with a time of 15.03 seconds. Tyler Dechant took fourth with a time of 15.31. Blake Gerber placed sixth with a time of 15.67 and Chris Gerber finished eighth with a time of 15.86.

Dechant continued his strong season in the high jump with a second-place finish with a jump of 6-feet, 7-inches. Elijah Wallace had an impressive performance in the boys’ 800-meter run with a time of 1:59.64.

Makari Slaughter and Caden Hernandez made waves in the boys 100-meter dash. Slaughter took sixth with a time of 11.05 and Hernandez placed eighth with a time of 11.08.

Blake and Chris Gerber had a solid outing in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles. Blake took fourth with a time of 41.70 and Chris finished sixth with a time of 42.16.

Slaughter was also stellar in the boys’ 200-meter dash. The Yukon freshman took seventh with a time of 22.95.

In the boys’ 4×800-meter relay, Yukon placed 10th with a time of 8:26.40. In the boys’ 4×200-meter relay, the Millers placed eighth with a time of 1:31.01. In the boys’ 4×400-meter relay, Yukon finished eighth with a time of 3:36.65.

In the boys’ discus throw, Isaac Yancy took sixth with a toss of 143-feet, 10-inches. In the girls’ high jump, Analise Rayburn finished ninth with a jump of 4-feet, 9-inches.

The Yukon track and field teams competed in the Piedmont Invitational Tuesday. Those results will be in the Saturday Yukon Review.