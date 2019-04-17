Oklahoma City man accused in Yukon home invasion

A 22-year-old Oklahoma City man is being held in the Canadian County jail after being accused in a home-invasion robbery over the weekend in Yukon.

Tyvez LaDawn Durham was arrested Sunday evening, shortly after he was accused of breaking into a home at 633 W. Vandament and pistol-whipping a resident.

Authorities said a physical confrontation occurred inside the residence and at least one shot was fired inside the home.

A second shot was fired by the suspect as he was fleeing in his vehicle.

No one was seriously injured, officials said.

Authorities said Durham was taken into custody shortly after the crime.

The vehicle that allegedly was used in the crime also was being held by police.

What led to the incident was not clear.

The case is still being investigated.

Durham is being held on complaints of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. Charges had not been filed Tuesday.

He is being held on $75,000 bail.