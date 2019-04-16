Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department recorded the following arrests between April 7 and April 13:

Kyle Louis Thompson, 27, Oklahoma City: Driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, violation of the Oklahoma vehicle license and registration act;

Chance Lee Salisbury, 34, Mustang: Two counts possession of controlled substance;

Linda Cerna Knowles, 34, Mustang: Driving with revoked license, expired license plate;

Krishna Ak Kayanie, 21, Mustang: Possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication;

Samantha Jackson, 43, Mustang: Driving with suspended license, defective headlights;

Titus James Peck, 21, Oklahoma City: Trespassing, public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia;