Jackson Young ready to live on Tulsa time

It took a little longer than he would have liked, but Yukon senior Jackson Young has decided where he will extend his football career at the collegiate level.

In early March, after an official visit, Young verbally committed to play football at the University of Tulsa as a preferred walk-on.

“I really liked the facilities and the coaching staff,” Young said. “I am looking forward to playing college football up there.”

Young was Yukon’s starting quarterback in 2018 and led the Millers to six wins, which was the most for the program since 2013.

The Miller QB was sending his game film around to numerous college coaches in February when he received an email from an assistant coach at TU asking for his phone number.

The Golden Hurricane assistant coach called Young just minutes later and said he liked what he saw on tape and was interested in the signal caller.

Young was invited to visit to the Tulsa campus during spring practice where he had a chance to tour the football facilities and the university itself.

Following that visit, Young said he knew that is where he wanted to go play college football.

Even though Young was a quarterback at Yukon, Tulsa plans to use him elsewhere on the field, so he is listed as an “athlete” right now.

“I’m excited to show what I can do,” Young said. “I believe I can do a lot of different things on the football field. I have potential, I just need to go show it.”

Young said he is leaning towards studying sports management and said he wants to be a coach when he is done playing.

Young said playing football in the Yukon program gave him what he needs to have success at the next level.

“Yukon mentally prepared me for college,” Young said. “I can’t wait to get up there and do what I can do to make the team better.”

Young will report to Tulsa in June.