Longhorn set to open Tuesday in Yukon area

Longhorn Steakhouse announced Friday that it will open its Yukon area location Tuesday.

Officials said the 5,400-square-foot restaurant at 12400 NW 10th St. will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m.

The ceremony actually will be a “lasso cutting,” ceremony where a special guest will cut into the restaurant’s first steak.

The restaurant will open to the public at 3 p.m.

Longhorn Steakhouse has eight steak cuts, which include the tender center-cut Flo’s Filet, a fire-grilled Longhorn porterhouse, and a marbled bone-in ribeye known as the Outlaw.

In addition, the restaurant also offers fresh-grilled chicken, Atlantic salmon, slow-roasted babyback ribs and others meats. Each meal comes with side dishes such as Steakhouse Mac & Cheese and freshly baked honey-wheat bread.

The Yukon restaurant is operated by managing partner Candice McCown, who has been part of the restaurant industry since she was 16. She has been working with Longhorn more than four years as ago and became a managing partner about a year ago.

A media release states that the new restaurant has room for 270 guests and will create more than 60 jobs for the Yukon area.

“At Longhorn Steakhouse, we’re dedicated to creating and incredible and quality steakhouse experience for Yukon guests. For more than three decades, our certified grill masters have perfected their craft of grilling from selecting the right cut to boldly seasoning with LongHorn’s secret blends, and grilling to perfection,” the release states.

Longhorn Steakhouse has two other locations in the Oklahoma City metro area. One is near Quail Springs Mall. The other is in Norman near Sooner Mall. There also is a Longhorn Steakhouse in Tulsa.