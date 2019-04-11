New high school principal, others hired

By Chris Eversole

Superintendent Charles Bradley has appointed Kathy Knowles as Mustang High School’s principal.

She replaces Teresa Wilkerson, who is moving to Shawnee Public Schools as assistant superintendent of personnel.

Knowles is in her fifth years as principal of Mustang South Middle School, and she has been an educator for 18 years.

“I’m excited about working with high schoolers and seeing them go from kids to adults,” she said.

The school board approved the selection of Knowles and the hiring of other key administrators at its meeting Monday.

Joel Deardorf, who has been teaching in Pennsylvania and previously was a band director at Norman High School, will be a new assistant high school principal.

He replaces Toby Blair, who will the principal of the new Mustang Central Middle School.

Kirk Wilson, who is the principal of the Mustang Education Center, will be the new director of communications/public information.

He previously was a principal in Oklahoma City for eight years.

In the eight years prior to that, he taught speech, drama, debate and communications at Putnam City High School.

He replaces Shannon Rigsby, who resigned in the fall to be close to her mother near Stillwater but has been doing the job part time since then.

“With my background, it just felt that this was the natural next step for me,” Wilson said.

“I am excited to get started in my new role and thankful to the district for this opportunity.”

Wilson has a bachelor’s in communications, and he has stressed community outreach while at the Mustang Education Center – which has both pre-K classes and the district’s alternative high school.