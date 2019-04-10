SW Covenant baseball celebrates Senior Night with rout

Southwest Covenant seniors got a proper send off with a blow-out 18-6 win over Community Christian Monday.

Senior night began as a close contest with the Royals (9-12) scoring two runs in the first inning and the Patriots (9-11) scoring three. The deficit remained the same in the second, both teams batting in one run a piece.

Southwest Covenant made a statement in the bottom of the third scoring nine runs.

Eight of the Patriot’s 13 hits came in the third inning, all of them being singles. Southwest Covenant was able to go through the entire batting order en route to the scoring display. Southwest Covenant led 13-3 and didn’t stop there.

Community Christian scored two runs and the Patriots matched that with five runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Royals scored one run in the top of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough to stop the run rule.

Christian Brown got the start for SWC pitching. Brown went 4 2/3 innings throwing 99 pitches, allowing seven hits and just two earned runs.

There was no shortage of production at the plate.

Will Haas went a perfect 3-for-3 and scored three runs. Jesse Deason was the only other Patriot with three hits. Deason coupled that with three runs-batted-in.

Cole Shaw hit 2-out-of-4 but scored three runs, tied with PJ Riggs for most in the game.

The regular season is winding down. Covenant discovered Friday they’ll head to Okarche for the district tournament along with Hydro-Eakly.

For now, they’re gearing up for the Binger-Oney tournament beginning Thursday.