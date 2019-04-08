Mustang names Scott Hodges as its next head basketball coach

Mustang boys basketball has named its fourth head coach in as many seasons.

Westmoore’s Scott Hodges was named the Mustang boys head basketball coach Monday at the school board meeting.

“He is the guy I wanted, and he is coming. He is going to be a good one,” Mustang Athletic Director Robert Foreman said.

Hodges comes to Mustang on the heels of being announced the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association All State Large West coach.

Hodges and the Jaguars finished the 2018-19 season with a 6-17 record but has had numerous winning seasons with Westmoore.

For the past 10 years Hodges has been the head coach at Westmoore and compiled a 130-111 record. He leaves the Jaguars’ program as the winningest coach in Westmoore history.

“It happened really fast and is a whirlwind of emotions this weekend when thinking about leaving here,” Hodges said. “I have been at Westmoore for 10 years as head coach and 13 years in total. So, it was a hard decision to leave here, but I just prayed about it a lot and felt like God put it in my heart that Mustang is the place that I need to be right now.”

In the three years that Hodges wasn’t the head coach at Westmoore, he was the assistant coach under Foreman before Foreman moved to Mustang to take the girls head coaching position.

“He actually hired me as an assistant, and I was under him for three years. So, we have a long history together, are really good friends and obviously our families know each other really well and that helps a lot,” Hodges said. “Obviously Guziec is the assistant AD over there now and we coached together for a long time here at Westmoore. So, just having that comfort of knowing people there in charge and that they will be supportive in whatever we try to accomplish is really important.”

Hodges led the Jaguars to their first state tournament appearance in 20 years in 2017 on his way to being named the District 5 Coach of the Year and the Oklahoma Coaches Association Regional Coach of the Year.

Hodges’ teams are more than athletes. He makes sure to emphasize the student-athlete title as his Westmoore team has been awarded the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Association Distinguished Academic Achievement Award for a 3.5 grade point average or higher for three consecutive seasons.

Since 2010, Hodges has helped 15 athletes go on and play college basketball at numerous levels and has had one All-Stater, Tripp Fuller in 2014.

Mustang basketball was at the top of the totem pole in 2015 when the Broncos finished the season 28-0 and raising the gold ball.

But since the team has had three head coaches with Tondrell Durham being the most recent for two seasons before resigning six hours before tip-off on Feb. 12.

Hodges looks forward to getting to Mustang and building the program from the middle school level up.

“It all starts with the culture. All the way from middle school to 12th grade we have to do a great job of developing a culture and getting these kids energetic about what we are trying to do,” Hodges said.