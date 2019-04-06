Yukon winter guard competes in state competition at Mustang

This past weekend Yukon Guards attended the Winter Guard and Percussion of Oklahoma Championships.

This was their last performance of the season.

“All three of our groups finished with their strongest run of the season and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” said Yukon Guard director Alyson Downs.

“They worked hard to grow as performers and people this season. This is a highly competitive activity that’s constantly growing, so for them to hold their own and gain the amount of confidence they did is truly an indicator on the kind of students we have at Yukon.”

Yukon Middle School wasn’t ranked, as middle schools now receive ratings from the judges instead.

Yukon Middle School Guard received an excellent rating from the judges with their show “Applause.”

With a score of 74.7, Yukon JV’s performance of “The Chain” placed seventh in Scholastic Region A.

Yukon Varsity placed seventh with a score of 79.720 in the Scholastic A division. Their show was titled “Cardinal.”