Yukon girls soccer continues win streak behind Heimbach’s heroics

Yukon girls soccer continued their Tuesday winning streak in dramatic fashion with an overtime win against Deer Creek.

Coming into the match, the Millerettes (7-2, 2-0) were on a six-game win streak. Though their 1-6 record doesn’t boast success like it has in the past, the Lady Antlers (1-6, 0-2) have put up fights in each game.

“Deer Creek is one that’s had our number,” coach Steve Scott said. “They’re a good team. They’ve only won a game, but that’s a good team.

“They’ve been in one-goal games or shoot-outs or ties or overtime in every game. They’ve had another. That’s a testament to them and how good they are.”

Deer Creek won its season-opener and since have been reeling. The losses have come in quantity and also quality.

Three of their games have gone to overtime. Yukon, Moore and Westmoore all have been pushed to the limit by the Lady Antlers. One game against Bishop McGuinness ended in a 3-3 tie.

Deer Creek pushed the Millerettes to the limit, but it wasn’t anything they couldn’t handle.

Scoring was knotted 0-0 through the first half. For the better part of the second half, goals were sparse.

The first goal of the game came in the 72nd minute for Yukon.

The Lady Antlers quickly answered back to tie the match 1-1 in the 74th minute.

“I made a change and I probably should have just left it alone and let it play out,” Scott said. “With four or five minutes left when they scored, it was more of, I dropped in, put an extra defender in, took a forward out. It might have thrown them off for a second to get the feet under them. That goal could be on me and I’ll take responsibility for that.

“Sometimes we make changes and they work, sometimes they don’t.”

No more goals were scored in regulation, setting up a golden goal 10 minute overtime.

Much like in regulation, the winning goal came late in the period. With 32.2 seconds remaining, Myka Heimbach came in clutch with the game-winning goal.

“We had two or three other opportunities before the goal that just missed. We were getting the opportunities and we knew we just had to get the right one. It happened with 32 seconds left,” Scott said.

After the game in the huddle, Scott reminded his team of who they were.

“I told them, you guys are good,” he said. “You’ve got to make sure you own it. Take note, everybody else does.

“You need to own it because every time you step on the field, you’re going to be one of the best teams on the field. You may not be the best, you’re going to be one of the best.”

The Millerettes play at home Tuesday against Edmond North.