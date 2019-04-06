Yukon boys tennis shows well at PC North tourney

Yukon went 3-1 Monday and the Miller boys’ took fourth place in the Putnam City North Invitational at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

No. 2 single Dillon Howard and No. 2 doubles Zac Butcher and Jackson Wolf finished second in their specific divisions and No. 1 single Nate Moore and No. 1 doubles Dawson Simeroth and Caleb Crawford finished fifth in their brackets.

Howard won his first three matches of the tournament beating Lawton 6-0 and 6-0, Duncan 6-2 and 6-2 and Norman North 7-6, 6-7 and 10-8. He lost the championship bout to Mustang 1-6 and 1-6.

Butcher and Wolf also won their first three matches beating Lawton 6-3 and 6-0, Carl Albert 6-4 and 6-2 and Duncan 6-2 and 6-2.

The Yukon pair also lost to Mustang in the championship match 3-6 and 1-6.

Moore won his first match against Northwest Classes 6-0 and 6-1 and then lost to Norman North in his second 1-6 and 5-7. He won his final two matches against U.S. Grant 6-1 and 6-2 and Putnam City 7-5 and 6-1.

Simeroth and Crawford won their first match against Putnam City North’s junior varsity 6-0 and 6-3. The pair lost their second match to Putnam City North’s varsity 4-6 and 2-6. They won their final two matches to Putnam City 7-6 and 6-4 and U.S. Grant 6-1 and 6-2.

“I am happy with the improvement,” Yukon coach Barney Moon said. “We finished fourth in the tournament and had three great wins.”

Mustang took first place, Norman North finished second, Duncan took third, Lawton Ike finished fifth, Putnam City placed sixth, U.S. Grant took seventh, Perry placed eighth, Putnam City North finished ninth, Lawton placed 10th, Northwest Classen took 11th and Putnam City West placed 12th.