Three newcomers win council seats

By Chris Eversole

The Mustang City Council will have two new faces as a result of Tuesday’s election – and one member who just started.

In Ward 2 race, Keith Teeples defeated incumbent Josh Leete by 54 to 41 votes, or 57 percent.

In the Ward 6 race, Nathan Sholund defeated David Harper by 65 to 57 votes, or 53 percent.

Incumbent Darrell Noblitt did not seek re-election.

A race in Ward 1 was on the ballot, but DeAnna Pratt, who had been appointed to the seat, resigned from council in January and stopped her campaign.

The council appointed Michael Ray, the other candidate, to the position.

Ray won by 35 to 12 votes, or 73 percent.

The incumbents in other seats that were up for election were unopposed, meaning they have been elected.

They are Terry Jones in Ward 4 and Travis McKenzie in Ward 5.

Teeples said he was excited to join the council.

“I think I will enjoy it,” he said.

Leete said it had been an honor to serve on the council.

“I wish Keith the best of luck,” he said.

Sholund, who had run unsuccessfully in the past, attributed his win to knocking on about 1,200 doors.

“I think it really made a difference,” he said. “I had a great opponent.”

He noted that Noblitt, who had served on the council in the past, had made a big contribution to the city.

“I have big shoes to fill,” Sholund said.