Mustang tennis is rolling

Mustang’s tennis program has found success in the recent weeks with four first-place team finishes.

“That is pretty good,” coach Will Allen said.

Between the varsity and the junior varsity squads, the Broncos have brought home gold from two Mustang JV tournaments, Putnam City North varsity tournament and Western Heights’ varsity tournament.

“The last four tournaments have been firsts, but two of them were J.V. So, from my standpoint, everything is going good,” Allen said.

At the Western Heights tournament, the Broncos swept the championships with first-place finishes at all four positions; No. 1 Singles, No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles.

But at the Putnam City North Tournament the Broncos only had two first place finishes with the No. 2 Singles and Doubles bringing home the gold.

“I think we are playing really well. The tournament we have gone to are good tournament but not just incredibly tough tournament. My big thing is always how hard and how well we compete,” Allen said.

It was two different finishes for the individuals but both tournaments saw Mustang leave with the team award.

Allen likes to see the team win, like any coach would, but he really appreciates the way that the kids are fighting in the tough contests.

“I have been very, very happy with how hard everyone has worked and how tough they’ve played,” Allen said.

Mustang will be back in action Monday at Tecumseh High School.