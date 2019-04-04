Lady Broncos sweep Pacers by run rule

After a blow-out loss to Moore last Monday, the Lady Broncos slow-pitch softball team has rattled off four straight wins.

The Lady Broncos defeated Purcell, 12-0, and Amber Pocasset, 18-10, in a double header before returning to their home turf Monday against Enid.

“The girls were putting on a little show. There was a good crowd, our wrestlers came out to cheer the girls on,” said coach Jamie Roberts said.

Mustang made light work of the Pacers in two shortened games due to run rules with the Broncos winning by a combined score of 35-0 in six innings.

“They were just feeling good. Hitting is just so contagious but I’m really proud of the way they were able to string those big hits together,” Roberts said. “We had several girls step up and hit home runs that hadn’t hit home runs all year.”

In the first game the Broncos scored 19 runs in the first two innings while only giving up three hits in the contest.

“Everyone was just having fun. When things are going your way, it is a lot easier to step into the box and have confidence,” Roberts said.

Kayla Mantooth and Makenzie Richards led the team with two home runs while Olivia Roberts, Payton Shelton, Shelby Factor and Kylie Kuykendall all connected on a home run of their own.

“It is pretty great when your 8, 10 and 11-hole hitters are knocking the ball out of the park as well,” Roberts said.

It took three innings for the Broncos to end the second game when Olivia Roberts hit a walk off home run, her second home run of the game, to end the game with a 16-0 victory.

Kuykendall added another home run in the second game and Sierra Selfridge hit her first of the day on a grand slam.

During the four-game winning streak, Olivia Roberts has led the way for the Broncos offense with 13 runs batted in.

“She is a senior and she carries that experience with her onto the field. She has a calmness about her when she is in the box and playing,” Roberts said. “As they get older, they are able to relax more and it’s easier to perform. She has definitely been the rock for us this year and we really rely on her to be a big run contributor and run production.”

The four-game winning streak puts Mustang at 8-4 on the season heading into the Best of the West tournament this weekend in Weatherford.