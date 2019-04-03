Negative at-bats doom Millers last three games

Bats are falling flat for Yukon baseball at the wrong time.

The Millers have fallen into a funk at the plate during the course of the Broken Arrow/Jenks tournament Monday and carried that over in their loss to Edmond Memorial. Yukon won seven out of their last eight games before going on the three game skid.

“We’re not hitting,” coach Kevin James said. “We talk and we talk and we’re just in a funk right now. We need to get out of it. It’s a lot better when you’re swinging the bat.”

Rainy weather made for a hectic schedule for the Millers at the Broken Arrow/Jenks Tournament, and that was evident in their play.

After having moved fields from Jenks to Broken Arrow, the Millers couldn’t find their comfort zone, dropping two out of three games played in the tournament. Fairview, Colorado was the victim of Yukon’s lone win, Broken Arrow and Bixby had the Millers’ number.

The weather proved fair for Yukon Thursday against Fairview. Through seven innings the Millers dismantled the Colorado team 9-2.

The weather resembled the Millers’ bats on Friday and Saturday; cold.

Yukon had eight hits, the Tigers 10. However, Broken Arrow took the 4-3 win.

Bixby took it to the Millers on Saturday. Though they had just two more hits, the Spartans won 15-6.

The weather was frigid for late March, but James says his team doesn’t use that as a crutch.

“Everybody else is dealing with the same stuff,” he said. “I can blame it on that but, no, it’s not. It’s all about us. We have to take care of our business.”

Timely hitting once again eluded Yukon Monday.

The Millers and Bulldogs were locked in a close battle through six innings, 2-1, until Edmond Memorial scored two runs in the top of the seventh to seal the victory. Yukon was out-hit 6-3.

“It happens throughout the season, you just have to fight through it,” James said. “We’re struggling between our ears when we get to the plate. Not having positive thoughts. We need to think we can. If we don’t think we can, we’re not going to.”

Bunting and a strong mental game would make things easier according to James.

“Gotta get a bunt down. If you don’t do it, it makes it tougher on you offensively. It’s all mental. We have to think we can do it. That’s my task, make them think they can hit,” he said.

What happens at the plate has been their only weakness during the streak.

“It’s just like any other sport; sometimes your defense bails you out, sometimes your offense bails you out,” James said. “Playing a complete game would be nice. we’ve pitched well for a while, we’ve played pretty good defense for a while, we just haven’t swung the bats very well.”

Yukon will get the chance to right the ship later this week when they face Sand Springs at home. Tip off begins at 1 p.m. at Miller Field.

“I’m a big believer in the baseball gods,” James said. “If you do things the right way, the baseball gods will shine on you. If you don’t, they’re going to frown on you. Maybe if we do something different they’ll smile on us a little bit.”